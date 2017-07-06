Hattiesburg Genealogy Library relocates

Hattiesburg's Genealogy Library now has a new home after moving to a location on 2nd Avenue near downtown Hattiesburg.

South Mississippi Genealogical and Historical Society primarily focuses on the Hattiesburg area but has volumes of information on several counties of the pine belt.

"If you want to know about your family then this is the place to start," group librarian Jeanne Tutor said. "All it takes is to fill out a form that briefly describes a background on your family. Genealogy is the second largest hobby in the world. people travel all over to look up their roots. We have people all over south Mississippi to come to Hattiesburg for Hattiesburg or south Mississippi."

The South Mississippi Genealogical and Historical Society meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at it’s new location, 307 2nd Avenue. Membership is $15.00 and it’s open every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., except on holidays.

For more information, visit their website at http://smsghs.tripod.com/.

