Social worker among those seeking House Dist. 102 seat

One person who wants to be the next representative for House District 102 says, if elected, she'll focus on education, healthcare access and jobs for young people.

Kathryn Rehner, 27, is project director for the Mississippi Health Access Collaborative.

She said people need greater access to quality public education and healthcare and she'd like to see a more diverse job market.

The District 102 seat was vacated when former representative Toby Barker became mayor of Hattiesburg.

"I think there's a need for Hattiesburg to have somebody in Jackson that will protect them from the things that would threaten our community in ways that would make it not safe or healthy or reduce opportunities for success," Rehner said.

Two other people, Missy Warren McGee and Cory Ferraez, have announced plans to run for the District 102 seat.

Governor Bryant has yet to set a date for a special election.

