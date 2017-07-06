Body found outside Hub City business, HPD investigating

Hattiesburg police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in a vehicle outside a Hub City business.

Around 10 a.m. police responded to the Hattiesburg Clinic Dermatology Clinic at 104 Asbury Circle.

“A male was found deceased inside a vehicle,” Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell said. “There is no foul play suspected, but the body has been in the vehicle a while.”

Myers Mitchell said the vehicle was a SUV Mercedes, and detectives and the Hattiesburg Police Crime Scene Unit are processing the scene.

Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel said the name of the deceased is not being released pending the notification of next of kin.

