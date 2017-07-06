FGH, Southern Miss present chalk talk for women

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Forrest General's Spirit of Women and Southern Miss athletics present Football 101, their annual chalk talk for ladies, July 12 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Giannini Touchdown Terrace at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Admission is $25 for members of the Eagle Club or Spirit of Women and $35 for non-members. For more details or to register, visit www.forrestgeneral.com/football101 or call 601-288-4968.

