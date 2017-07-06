Town Square Park hosts Praise in the Park - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Town Square Park hosts Praise in the Park

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Praise in the Park takes place July 8 starting at noon at Town Square Park.  Concert organizers invite your church choir, group or dance team to perform live on stage.  For more details, call 601-913-9081.

