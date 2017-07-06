Town Square Park hosts Praise in the Park

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Praise in the Park takes place July 8 starting at noon at Town Square Park. Concert organizers invite your church choir, group or dance team to perform live on stage. For more details, call 601-913-9081.
Some call it dry drowning, some secondary drowning or near drowning. You may have heard the terms recently, like in the death of four-year-old Frankie Delgado in Texas.
One person who wants to be the next representative for House District 102 says, if elected, she'll focus on education, healthcare access and jobs for young people.
A multi-county drug offensive operation led by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has landed over 40 people behind bars. The joint-operation between local, state and federal authorities targeted Walthall, Lawrence, Jeff Davis, Lincoln, Pike and Copiah County and was the result of an 18-month investigation, and netted 46 alleged offenders.
