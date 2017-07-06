Mississippi insurance agent arrested for wire fraud

Rankin County authorities arrested a Mississippi insurance agent charged with wire fraud on Wednesday.

Mississippi AG Jim Hood announced the arrest of a Byram woman accused of producing and transmitting fake copies of insurance cards. Kasandra Michelle Floyd, 36, turned herself in to the Rankin County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, according to a press release from the AG's office.

Floyd is a licensed Mississippi insurance agent accused of making fake copies of Safeway Insurance Company insurance cards and sending them to others to be used in court as proof of insurance. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $20,000, according to the press release.

The case was investigated by the Attorney General's Insurance Integrity Enforcement Bureau with assistance from the Richland Police Department and the Ranking County Sheriff's Department.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.