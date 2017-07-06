Mississippi insurance agent arrested for wire fraud

A multi-county drug offensive operation led by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has landed over 40 people behind bars. The joint-operation between local, state and federal authorities targeted Walthall, Lawrence, Jeff Davis, Lincoln, Pike and Copiah County and was the result of an 18-month investigation, and netted 46 alleged offenders.More >>
Hattiesburg police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in a vehicle outside a Hub City business. Around 10 a.m. police responded to the Hattiesburg Clinic Dermatology Clinic at 104 Asbury Circle. “A male was found deceased inside a vehicle,” Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell said. “There is no foul play suspected, but the body has been in the vehicle a while.” Myers Mitchell said the vehicle was a SUV Mercedes, a...More >>
