Fire spotted by airplane in South Jones

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in south Jones County after an airplane spotted the blaze from overhead Wednesday morning. 

South Jones, Boggy and Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Departments responded to find a burning metal  building in a secluded, wooded area off of Phillips Road, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council.

The metal building contained the blaze and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze without it spreading. The cause of the fire is unknown and the owners were not present at the time of the blaze, according to the press release. 

