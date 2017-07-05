South Central Regional Medical Center experiencing some phone outages

The following is a press release from South Central Regional Medical Center:

According to officials at South Central Regional Medical Center, an AT&T contractor cut through a large band of phone cables at the medical center today in the process of relocating them. The cables impacted provide phone service to the medical center and several nearby clinics.. According to AT&T officials at 5:45 p.m. today, they have a tech in route to the location to assess damages and provide a timeline for next steps. They are not sure when service will be restored, but hospital officials will continue to update the public by posting information on South Central’s web site: scrmc.com as it becomes available.

“It is important for the public to know that the emergency 911 system has not been impacted,” according to Linda Gavin, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development at South Central Regional Medical Center. “AT&T is assuring us that they are moving as quickly as possible to restore the phone service to the areas impacted.” The AT&T contractor was relocating phone lines due to the construction project at South Central.

Areas without phone service:

South Central Regional Medical Center

Laurel Family Clinic

Laurel Pediatric Clinic

Laurel Surgery Clinic

South Central Orthopaedics

South Central Sleep Center

South Central Urgent Care

South Central Urology Clinic

The Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Center of South Central Mississippi

The South Central Diagnostic Center

The South Central Vein Center