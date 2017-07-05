South Central Regional Medical Center experiencing some phone outages

A Wednesday afternoon chase in Lamar County ended with two people behind bars and several kilos of cocaine recovered by law enforcement.More >>
A Wednesday afternoon chase in Lamar County ended with two people behind bars and several kilos of cocaine recovered by law enforcement.More >>
A teenager in the Hub City has turned his free time into a lawn business, and with the help of a satisfied customer, he’ll be upgrading his gear. Jakobe Webb, 14, can be seen with his push-mower cutting lawns around North 19th Avenue in Hattiesburg. “One day I was just cutting my auntie yard and I was like…I can do this to make money…so I just started going around asking neighbors if they need their yard cut,” Webb said. Webb’s Aunt, ...More >>
A teenager in the Hub City has turned his free time into a lawn business, and with the help of a satisfied customer, he’ll be upgrading his gear. Jakobe Webb, 14, can be seen with his push-mower cutting lawns around North 19th Avenue in Hattiesburg. “One day I was just cutting my auntie yard and I was like…I can do this to make money…so I just started going around asking neighbors if they need their yard cut,” Webb said. Webb’s Aunt, ...More >>
University of Southern Mississippi officials said a project to repair the exterior of the Lucas Administration Building is about six months behind schedule, but should be wrapped up by Mid-October.More >>
University of Southern Mississippi officials said a project to repair the exterior of the Lucas Administration Building is about six months behind schedule, but should be wrapped up by Mid-October.More >>