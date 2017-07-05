South Central Regional Medical Center experiencing some phone ou - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

South Central Regional Medical Center experiencing some phone outages

South Central Regional Medical Center. Photo Source SCRMC South Central Regional Medical Center. Photo Source SCRMC
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The following is a press release from South Central Regional Medical Center:

According to officials at South Central Regional Medical Center, an AT&T contractor cut through a large band of phone cables at the medical center today in the process of relocating them.  The cables impacted provide phone service to the medical center and several nearby clinics.. According to AT&T officials at 5:45 p.m. today, they have a tech in route to the location to assess damages and provide a timeline for next steps. They are not sure when service will be restored, but hospital officials will continue to update the public by posting information on South Central’s web site: scrmc.com as it becomes available.

“It is important for the public to know that the emergency 911 system has not been impacted,” according to Linda Gavin, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development at South Central Regional Medical Center. “AT&T is assuring us that they are moving as quickly as possible to restore the phone service to the areas impacted.” The AT&T contractor was relocating phone lines due to the construction project at South Central.

Areas without phone service:

South Central Regional Medical Center

Laurel Family Clinic

Laurel Pediatric Clinic

Laurel Surgery Clinic

South Central Orthopaedics

South Central Sleep Center

South Central Urgent Care

South Central Urology Clinic

The Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery Center of South Central Mississippi

The South Central Diagnostic Center

The South Central Vein Center

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • breaking

    2 jailed after chase leads to drugs in Lamar County

    2 jailed after chase leads to drugs in Lamar County

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:14:56 GMT
    Drugs were found in the vehicle after the chase ended. Source: WDAMDrugs were found in the vehicle after the chase ended. Source: WDAM

    A Wednesday afternoon chase in Lamar County ended with two people behind bars and several kilos of cocaine recovered by law enforcement. 

    More >>

    A Wednesday afternoon chase in Lamar County ended with two people behind bars and several kilos of cocaine recovered by law enforcement. 

    More >>

  • Fire spotted by airplane in South Jones

    Fire spotted by airplane in South Jones

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:00:25 GMT
    Firefighters responded to a structure fire in south Jones County after an airplane spotted the blaze from overhead Wednesday morning.  South Jones, Boggy and Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Departments responded to find a burning metal  building in a secluded, wooded area off of Phillips Road, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. The metal building contained the blaze and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze without it spreading. The ca...More >>
    Firefighters responded to a structure fire in south Jones County after an airplane spotted the blaze from overhead Wednesday morning.  South Jones, Boggy and Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Departments responded to find a burning metal  building in a secluded, wooded area off of Phillips Road, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. The metal building contained the blaze and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze without it spreading. The ca...More >>

  • Hub City teen turns spare time into lawn business

    Hub City teen turns spare time into lawn business

    •   
Powered by Frankly