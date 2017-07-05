Work on USM Administration Building behind schedule, should be finished in October

Work on the exterior of the USM Administration Building should be finished by mid-October. Photo credit WDAM.

University of Southern Mississippi officials said a project to repair the exterior of the Lucas Administration Building is about six months behind schedule, but should be wrapped up by Mid-October.

They said bad weather and delays in receiving some building materials has pushed back construction about 170 days.

The $3.2 million dollar project began in September of 2015 and originally was on a 600 day schedule.

"A lot of (the delay) has to do with rain days, but also, most of it has to do with terra cotta fabrication and delivery," said Chris Crenshaw, assistant vice president for facilities, planning and management at USM. "There are only two terra cotta fabrication plants in the United States and so, they can get backed up and that's kind of what happened to us."

Southern Miss is also completing work on two new parking lots west of Ross Boulevard that will add about 230 parking places.

