Work on USM Administration Building behind schedule, should be f - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Work on USM Administration Building behind schedule, should be finished in October

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Work on the exterior of the USM Administration Building should be finished by mid-October. Photo credit WDAM. Work on the exterior of the USM Administration Building should be finished by mid-October. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

University of Southern Mississippi officials said a project to repair the exterior of the Lucas Administration Building is about six months behind schedule, but should be wrapped up by Mid-October.  

They said bad weather and delays in receiving some building materials has pushed back construction about 170 days.

The $3.2 million dollar project began in September of 2015 and originally was on a 600 day schedule. 

"A lot of (the delay) has to do with rain days, but also, most of it has to do with terra cotta fabrication and delivery," said Chris Crenshaw, assistant vice president for facilities, planning and management at USM. "There are only two terra cotta fabrication plants in the United States and so, they can get backed up and that's kind of what happened to us." 

Southern Miss is also completing work on two new parking lots west of Ross Boulevard that will add about 230 parking places.   

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • breaking

    2 jailed after chase leads to drugs in Lamar County

    2 jailed after chase leads to drugs in Lamar County

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-07-06 01:14:56 GMT
    Drugs were found in the vehicle after the chase ended. Source: WDAMDrugs were found in the vehicle after the chase ended. Source: WDAM

    A Wednesday afternoon chase in Lamar County ended with two people behind bars and several kilos of cocaine recovered by law enforcement. 

    More >>

    A Wednesday afternoon chase in Lamar County ended with two people behind bars and several kilos of cocaine recovered by law enforcement. 

    More >>

  • Fire spotted by airplane in South Jones

    Fire spotted by airplane in South Jones

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:00:25 GMT
    Firefighters responded to a structure fire in south Jones County after an airplane spotted the blaze from overhead Wednesday morning.  South Jones, Boggy and Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Departments responded to find a burning metal  building in a secluded, wooded area off of Phillips Road, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. The metal building contained the blaze and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze without it spreading. The ca...More >>
    Firefighters responded to a structure fire in south Jones County after an airplane spotted the blaze from overhead Wednesday morning.  South Jones, Boggy and Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire Departments responded to find a burning metal  building in a secluded, wooded area off of Phillips Road, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council. The metal building contained the blaze and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze without it spreading. The ca...More >>

  • Hub City teen turns spare time into lawn business

    Hub City teen turns spare time into lawn business

    •   
Powered by Frankly