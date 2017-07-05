Three people running for vacated House Dist. 102 seat so far - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Three people running for vacated House Dist. 102 seat so far

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Cory Ferraez, 28, said he will run for the House District 102 seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker. Photo credit WDAM. Cory Ferraez, 28, said he will run for the House District 102 seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Three people, so far, have announced their plans to run for the District 102 House seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.   

One of them is Hattiesburg lawyer Cory Ferraez, 28.  

He is an attorney with McHard, McHard, Anderson and Associates, PLLC.   

He said he is running because he has a passion for public service. 

He wants to help diversify Hattiesburg's economy by bringing in new manufacturing jobs. 

"We need a strong voice in Jackson who has the relationships already to actually make an impact in Hattiesburg and the goals that we need and the needs that we have moving forward," he said. 

Two other people, Kathryn Rehner and Missy Warren McGee, have also said they will seek that House seat.

Governor Bryant has not yet set a date for a special election. 

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.   

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Hub City teen turns spare time into lawn business

    Hub City teen turns spare time into lawn business

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-07-05 23:24:35 GMT
    Jakobe WebbJakobe Webb

    A teenager in the Hub City has turned his free time into a lawn business, and with the help of a satisfied customer, he’ll be upgrading his gear. Jakobe Webb, 14, can be seen with his push-mower cutting lawns around North 19th Avenue in Hattiesburg. “One day I was just cutting my auntie yard and I was like…I can do this to make money…so I just started going around asking neighbors if they need their yard cut,” Webb said. Webb’s Aunt, ...

    More >>

    A teenager in the Hub City has turned his free time into a lawn business, and with the help of a satisfied customer, he’ll be upgrading his gear. Jakobe Webb, 14, can be seen with his push-mower cutting lawns around North 19th Avenue in Hattiesburg. “One day I was just cutting my auntie yard and I was like…I can do this to make money…so I just started going around asking neighbors if they need their yard cut,” Webb said. Webb’s Aunt, ...

    More >>

  • Work on USM Administration Building behind schedule, should be finished in October

    Work on USM Administration Building behind schedule, should be finished in October

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-07-05 23:15:58 GMT
    Work on the exterior of the USM Administration Building should be finished by mid-October. Photo credit WDAM.Work on the exterior of the USM Administration Building should be finished by mid-October. Photo credit WDAM.

    University of Southern Mississippi officials said a project to repair the exterior of the Lucas Administration Building is about six months behind schedule, but should be wrapped up by Mid-October. 

    More >>

    University of Southern Mississippi officials said a project to repair the exterior of the Lucas Administration Building is about six months behind schedule, but should be wrapped up by Mid-October. 

    More >>

  • Three people running for vacated House Dist. 102 seat so far

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-07-05 21:31:14 GMT
    Cory Ferraez, 28, said he will run for the House District 102 seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker. Photo credit WDAM.Cory Ferraez, 28, said he will run for the House District 102 seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker. Photo credit WDAM.

    Three people, so far, have announced their plans to run for the District 102 House seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.    

    More >>

    Three people, so far, have announced their plans to run for the District 102 House seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.    

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly