Three people running for vacated House Dist. 102 seat so far

Cory Ferraez, 28, said he will run for the House District 102 seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker. Photo credit WDAM.

Three people, so far, have announced their plans to run for the District 102 House seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.

One of them is Hattiesburg lawyer Cory Ferraez, 28.

He is an attorney with McHard, McHard, Anderson and Associates, PLLC.

He said he is running because he has a passion for public service.

He wants to help diversify Hattiesburg's economy by bringing in new manufacturing jobs.

"We need a strong voice in Jackson who has the relationships already to actually make an impact in Hattiesburg and the goals that we need and the needs that we have moving forward," he said.

Two other people, Kathryn Rehner and Missy Warren McGee, have also said they will seek that House seat.

Governor Bryant has not yet set a date for a special election.

