Three people running for vacated House Dist. 102 seat so far

A teenager in the Hub City has turned his free time into a lawn business, and with the help of a satisfied customer, he’ll be upgrading his gear. Jakobe Webb, 14, can be seen with his push-mower cutting lawns around North 19th Avenue in Hattiesburg. “One day I was just cutting my auntie yard and I was like…I can do this to make money…so I just started going around asking neighbors if they need their yard cut,” Webb said. Webb’s Aunt, ...More >>
University of Southern Mississippi officials said a project to repair the exterior of the Lucas Administration Building is about six months behind schedule, but should be wrapped up by Mid-October.More >>
Three people, so far, have announced their plans to run for the District 102 House seat vacated by newly-elected Hattiesburg mayor Toby Barker.More >>
A Wednesday afternoon chase in Lamar County ended with two people behind bars and several kilos of cocaine recovered by law enforcement.More >>
DRAFT Jeff Cannon Band Director for 24 years is held in high regard by the 143 students of the band. Cannon said of the group, "I could just tell you from the day that they showed up that they were serious of purpose, they worked really really hard, they had great attitudes, they knew where the line was. " "it wasMore >>