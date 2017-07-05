2 jailed after chase leads deputies to drugs in Lamar County

Drugs were found in the vehicle after the chase ended. Source: WDAM

A Wednesday afternoon chase in Lamar County ended with two people behind bars and several kilos of cocaine recovered by law enforcement.

"Our guys tried to make a stop down on Interstate 59 around Purvis, when they did the suspects took off heading north towards Hattiesburg," said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

Rigel said they stopped the vehicle, which was some type of rental van, around the 67 mile maker.

"When we got it stopped the driver bailed out and started running, we got him in custody after a short foot chase," said Rigel. "He had around three or so kilos of what appears to be cocaine in his possession."

Rigel said two people, a male and female were taken into custody and transported to the Lamar County Jail for questioning.

Rigel said they were assisted by HPD, MHP and Forrest County Sheriff's Deputies.

Rigel added the names and charges will be released later Wednesday afternoon.

