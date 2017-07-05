Local chapters of National Alliance on Mental Illness, sorority host minority mental health forum

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – The Pine Belt chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority's Theta Sigma Omega chapter will host a minority mental health forum July 8 from 9 a.m. until noon in the public room of the Forrest County Chancery Court, located at 641 North Main Street. Admission is free; registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Visit www.nami.org/aka for more details.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
A Wednesday afternoon chase in Lamar County ended with two people behind bars and several kilos of cocaine recovered by law enforcement.More >>
A Wednesday afternoon chase in Lamar County ended with two people behind bars and several kilos of cocaine recovered by law enforcement.More >>
Hattiesburg police have arrested and charged two men in connection to recent armed robberies.More >>
Hattiesburg police have arrested and charged two men in connection to recent armed robberies.More >>
Dr. Maureen K. Martin leaves behind a 41-year legacy at The University of Southern Mississippi’s DuBard School for Language Disorders upon her retirement as the school’s director.More >>
Dr. Maureen K. Martin leaves behind a 41-year legacy at The University of Southern Mississippi’s DuBard School for Language Disorders upon her retirement as the school’s director.More >>