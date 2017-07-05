Local chapters of National Alliance on Mental Illness, sorority host minority mental health forum

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – The Pine Belt chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority's Theta Sigma Omega chapter will host a minority mental health forum July 8 from 9 a.m. until noon in the public room of the Forrest County Chancery Court, located at 641 North Main Street. Admission is free; registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Visit www.nami.org/aka for more details.

