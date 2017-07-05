2 charged in connection with Hub City armed robberies

A Hattiesburg man is behind bars in connection to an armed robbery in the Hub City.

Tony Barnett, 20, was arrested at 300 Klondyke Street on Monday and charged with one count of armed robbery according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell.

Barnett was charged in connection to the armed robbery that happened on June 22, 2017 at 3801 West 4th Street.

Aaron Pinder, 50, of New York, who moved to the Hub City earlier this year, was also charged with the armed robbery at 3801 West 4th Street. He was arrested on June 22, 2017.

Pinder is also facing four other armed robbery charges in connection to others in the Hub City.

Those robberies occurred at the following locations:

1801 Hardy Street “PURE Minit Mart” (2x)

215 Broadway Dr. “Family Dollar”

6548 Hwy 49 “Clark’s”

3801 W. 4th Street “Jr. Food Mart”

The investigation is ongoing according to Hattiesburg police. If you have any information regarding the crimes or others, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

