USM DuBard School Director Martin Retires after 41 Years

Dr. Maureen K. Martin leaves behind a 41-year legacy at The University of Southern Mississippi’s DuBard School for Language Disorders upon her retirement as the school’s director.

Her long-standing service to the DuBard School and to the University was recognized at a small private celebration with DuBard School students and staff on Thursday, June 29. She will be officially honored at the DuBard School’s 55th Anniversary Open House on November 16, 2017.

Martin’s impressive career at the DuBard School began in 1975 when she worked as a speech-language pathologist at what was then known as the School for Children with Language Disorders. There, she worked under the tutelage of the late Dr. Etoile DuBard, who founded the school 55 years ago in a small room in the George B. Hurst Building at USM.

At that time, the Preschool for Deaf and Aphasic Children had only three students. Today, the DuBard School serves 80 students in the full-time enrollment program and dozens more through outclient services in a beautiful 17,000 sq-ft. facility.

While the growth of the school has been impressive, Martin’s greatest accomplishment has been the growth and development of those served within its walls. Throughout her years of leadership, Martin has influenced countless individuals through direct services, professional training, curriculum development, and research. Her stewardship, along with the legacy of Dr. Etoile DuBard and numerous staff members over the years has laid a strong foundation upon which the DuBard School can continue to build.

“The DuBard School has never been stronger because so many people have contributed to make the DuBard School what it is today,” said Martin. “What an amazing University-community, public-private partnership the DuBard School has become. I am immensely grateful for each person who has helped and supported over the years. The DuBard School has a bright future and it has been my honor to play a small part in its growth. I hope that I can continue to be of service to the DuBard School and the University.”

Michele L. (Missy) Schraeder, M.S., CCC-SLP, CALT-QI has been appointed interim director of DuBard School, effective July 1, 2017. Missy began her career at DuBard School in 1996 and has served as Professional Development Coordinator since 2002.

“I am honored to serve as Interim Director of the DuBard School for Language Disorders,” said Mrs. Schraeder. “I was privileged to work with both Dr. DuBard and Dr. Martin and am humbled to be charged with carrying on their legacy. DuBard School is a special place where children are given the priceless gift of oral and written language. I look forward to working with the Advisory Board, DuBard School staff, and the university community (including the many students who study and work at DuBard School) to ensure the school remains strong and continues to grow.”

