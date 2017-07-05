Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms return to the Pine Belt.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

Another warm and muggy day is on tap for the area with highs in the lower 90s with a chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two mainly in the afternoon hours.

Partly cloudy and muggy weather is expected again tonight with lows in the lower to mid 70s.

The forecast for Thursday looks just about the same as todays forecast.

As we head into the weekend it appears shower and thunderstorm chances will increase keeping the highs around 90 and the lows in the lower to mid 70s.