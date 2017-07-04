Pine Belt residents put to the test with Independence Day trivia

The Attorney General's office reminded Mississippians to be vigilant against scammers after a recent increase in wire fraud scams targeting grandparents. Commonly referred to as "grandparent scams," the caller typically requests for grandparents or the intended victim to wire money through Western Union or to provide bank account routing numbers. Reports of this type of scam have been reported throughout the state, particularly in Hinds and Harrison Cou...More >>
The Attorney General's office reminded Mississippians to be vigilant against scammers after a recent increase in wire fraud scams targeting grandparents. Commonly referred to as "grandparent scams," the caller typically requests for grandparents or the intended victim to wire money through Western Union or to provide bank account routing numbers. Reports of this type of scam have been reported throughout the state, particularly in Hinds and Harrison Cou...More >>
Do you know your Fourth of July fun facts? We put the residents of Sumrall to the test with some fun Independence Day Trivia question.More >>
Do you know your Fourth of July fun facts? We put the residents of Sumrall to the test with some fun Independence Day Trivia question.More >>
A wreck on Oak Grove road is causing power outages and traffic delays for some residents.More >>
A wreck on Oak Grove road is causing power outages and traffic delays for some residents.More >>