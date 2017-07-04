Pine Belt residents put to the test with Independence Day trivia - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Pine Belt residents put to the test with Independence Day trivia

By Jac Bedrossian, Reporter
Connect
Source: flickr creative commons Source: flickr creative commons
SUMRALL, MS (WDAM) -

Do you know your Fourth of July fun facts?

We put the residents of Sumrall to the test with some fun Independence Day Trivia question. 

Watch the video to see how folks did, and test yourself with our questions! 

  • What colors are on the flag?
  • What  year was the First Independence Day?
  • How many stars are on the flag?
  • Can you sing the National Anthem?

For more fun questions, click here. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly