Power pole damaged after wreck in Oak Grove

A wreck on Oak Grove road is causing power outages and traffic delays for some residents.

The wreck happened just after 10:00 a.m. in the 200 block of Oak Grove road.

A two-car accident broke a power pole. Traffic is blocked at this time, and outages have been reported.

There were no injuries reported from the wreck.

Crews are on scene working to remove downed power lines from the road. The road is blocked to motorists until the scene is cleared.

The accident is still under investigation.

