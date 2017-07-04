Consider This: Remember the true meaning of Independence Day

Independence Day, also referred to as the Fourth of July, is a federal holiday in the United States.

It commentates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence 241 years ago, on July 4, 1776.

Today, Independence Day is commonly associated with a day that families and friends gather for a pleasant day involving parades, barbecues, concerts, and picnics.

Most of us also enjoy watching fireworks – for which we can thank Founding Father John Adams, who wanted them in the first July 4th celebration.

The United States began as an experiment in politics, a new country different from any other. The citizens were guaranteed freedoms which we continue to enjoy today.

People from all over the world come to this country to become Americans and enjoy the freedoms that we sometimes take for granted.

Consider This: While enjoying your July 4th holiday, take a moment to celebrate what living in a free country truly means.

