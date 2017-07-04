Troop J still patrolling Pine Belt highways for holiday

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J is still patrolling the highways for the Fourth of July holiday.

On Monday, Troop J issued 106 hazardous citations and 50 non-hazardous citations.

Troop J issued three DUI citations, one seat belt citation, and one drug arrest. They issued a total of 161 citations going into the early hours of the Fourth of July.

Troopers also responded to two traffic accidents. Neither accident resulted in any injuries.

The holiday patrol will end at midnight on July 5th.

