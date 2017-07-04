Paul B. Johnson State Park firework show set to dazzle residents

The annual Paul B. Johnson State Park Firework show is set to kick-off Tuesday night.

The show begins at 9 p.m. and will show a spectacular firework show over the lake.

Entrance into the Park for the event is $6.00 per vehicle up to six people.

For more information please contact Paul B. Johnson State Park at 601-582-7721 .

