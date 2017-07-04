Forecast: Hot weather expected today.

Happy 4th of July, everyone!

It's going to be hot in the Pine Belt today with only a very slim chance for a shower or thunderstorm so I wouldn't cancel any holiday plans.

If your are going to be outside during the hottest part of the day make sure to drink plenty of fluids and check on the elderly as well as your pets and livestock as we expect temperatures to be running close to the mid 90s.

We will likely stay in the mid 90s through Wednesday and in the lower 90s through Saturday but rain chances will be increasing as we head towards the weekend.

Please and have a safe and fun holiday!