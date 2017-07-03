One jailed, one injured in Lamar County stabbing - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

One jailed, one injured in Lamar County stabbing

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
Jamie Bankston Jamie Bankston
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A woman is behind bars in connection to a Sunday stabbing in Lamar County.

Jamie Bankston, 53, of Lamar County was arrested by deputies around midnight and charged with aggravated domestic violence, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

“There was a domestic altercation at their residence on Burnt Bridge Road, the boyfriend got stabbed in the stomach,” Rigel said. “He was transported to Forrest General Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Bankston is currently booked in the Lamar County Jail awaiting her initial appearance, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Rigel.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Mayor, City Council sworn in to serve Laurel

    Mayor, City Council sworn in to serve Laurel

    Monday, July 3 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-07-03 22:21:08 GMT
    Source: WDAMSource: WDAM

    Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee and seven council members took the oath of office Monday morning to serve the city for the next four years.

    More >>

    Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee and seven council members took the oath of office Monday morning to serve the city for the next four years.

    More >>

  • One jailed, one injured in Lamar County stabbing

    One jailed, one injured in Lamar County stabbing

    Monday, July 3 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-07-03 20:32:11 GMT
    Jamie BankstonJamie Bankston
    A woman is behind bars in connection to a Sunday stabbing in Lamar County. Jamie Bankston, 53, of Lamar County was arrested by deputies around midnight and charged with aggravated domestic violence, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. “There was a domestic altercation at their residence on Burnt Bridge Road, the boyfriend got stabbed in the stomach,” Rigel said. “He was transported to Forrest General Hospital, with non-life-threatening inj...More >>
    A woman is behind bars in connection to a Sunday stabbing in Lamar County. Jamie Bankston, 53, of Lamar County was arrested by deputies around midnight and charged with aggravated domestic violence, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. “There was a domestic altercation at their residence on Burnt Bridge Road, the boyfriend got stabbed in the stomach,” Rigel said. “He was transported to Forrest General Hospital, with non-life-threatening inj...More >>

  • Chase lands woman behind bars in Lamar County

    Chase lands woman behind bars in Lamar County

    Monday, July 3 2017 4:27 PM EDT2017-07-03 20:27:39 GMT
    Amanda Bullock. Source: Lamar Co. Sheriff's DepartmentAmanda Bullock. Source: Lamar Co. Sheriff's Department

    A woman is behind bars facing multiple felony charges after a weekend chase in Lamar County.

    More >>

    A woman is behind bars facing multiple felony charges after a weekend chase in Lamar County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly