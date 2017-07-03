One jailed, one injured in Lamar County stabbing

A woman is behind bars in connection to a Sunday stabbing in Lamar County.

Jamie Bankston, 53, of Lamar County was arrested by deputies around midnight and charged with aggravated domestic violence, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

“There was a domestic altercation at their residence on Burnt Bridge Road, the boyfriend got stabbed in the stomach,” Rigel said. “He was transported to Forrest General Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Bankston is currently booked in the Lamar County Jail awaiting her initial appearance, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Rigel.

