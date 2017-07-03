Chase lands woman behind bars in Lamar County

A woman is behind bars facing multiple felony charges after a weekend chase in Lamar County.

Amanda Bullock, 31, of Lamar County fleeing, was arrested Saturday and charged with eluding officers in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

“Deputies got a call of a burglary in progress on Purvis-Columbia Road, when they spotted her, she took off in a stolen vehicle,” said Rigel. “They finally got her stopped on Max White Road, and she jumped out of the car and fled on foot.”

Rigel said they were able to take her in to custody a short time later, and added that the investigation is still ongoing.

Bullock is currently booked in the Lamar County Jail.

