Hub City man jailed, charged with domestic aggravated assault

A Hattiesburg man is behind bars after an alleged domestic assault incident with his wife at a Hub City fast food restaurant.

Dion Pollock, 29, was arrested late Saturday night and charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers-Mitchell.

“Officers responded to Sonic on U.S. 49 in reference to a domestic altercation,” Myers-Mitchell said. “The victim’s injuries were minor, no weapon was used, he allegedly choked her during the altercation.”

Pollock is currently booked in the Forrest County Jail awaiting his initial appearance, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Myers-Mitchell.

