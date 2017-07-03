2 charged with child neglect in Hub City - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

2 charged with child neglect in Hub City

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Tierra Scott. Source: HPD Tierra Scott. Source: HPD
Roderick Wade. Source: WDAM Roderick Wade. Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A Hattiesburg couple is behind bars and facing felony child neglect charges after a three-year-old was found alone in a parking lot.

Roderick Wade, 30, and Tierra Scott, 28, of Hattiesburg, were both arrested late Sunday night, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell.

“Officers responded to Ellis Drive in reference to a three-year-old boy being found alone in a parking lot,” said Myers Mitchell. “The parents, Roderick Wade and Tierra Scott were arrested and charged with felony child neglect.”

They are both currently booked in the Forrest County Jail awaiting their initial appearance, and the investigation is ongoing, according to Myers Mitchell.

