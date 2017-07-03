2 charged with child neglect in Hub City

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee and seven council members took the oath of office Monday morning to serve the city for the next four years.More >>
A woman is behind bars facing multiple felony charges after a weekend chase in Lamar County.More >>
A Hattiesburg couple is behind bars and facing felony child neglect charges after a 3-year-old was found alone in a parking lot.More >>
