Sawmill Square Mall set for annual firework show

Looking to celebrate the Fourth of July without traveling out of town? Look no further than Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel!

Residents are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and watch as the fireworks light up the sky over Downtown Laurel.

The event begins at 9 p.m. Monday night. The show lasts about 20 minutes and can be seen from other parts throughout the town.

For more information on the annual firework show, visit The City of Laurel's website here.

