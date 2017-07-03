Fireworks illegal in some city limits

Everyone loves a good show on the 4th of July, but residents do need to be mindful of where they pop their fireworks.

Hattiesburg has a law prohibiting anyone from shooting fireworks within the city limits. If a resident is caught violating this law, they could face a fine—or even jail time.

Laurel has a similar law. Residents who violate the firework ordinance may been issued a citation, or given a fine.

Petal also has an ordinance against fireworks in the city limits. Residents who violate the ordinance face a misdemeanor charge, a fine, or prison time.

Fireworks can be shot outside of the city limits in the county lines.

To avoid citations, residents can attend local firework shows in their area.

For more on those events visit our community calendar.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.