Barker names staff appointments

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker continued building his mayoral leadership team with another pair of appointments on Monday.

Barker announced Kermas Eaton as his nomination for city clerk and Randy Pope for city attorney.

Eaton, who is currently the city clerk, has worked for the city of Hattiesburg for 11 years.

Pope, has been practicing law since 1979, and is a former city prosecutor for the Hub City.

“We’re excited about the appointments of both Kermas Eaton and Randy Pope, both have ties to this community and both will serve the citizens well,” said Barker.

During Barker’s inauguration, Ann Jones was announced as the Chief Administrative Officer for the city.

“I thought it was very humbling that Mayor Barker looked within, and I think that’s a testament that he’s an employee’s mayor,” said Ann Jones.

The three appointments will be brought up for approval during the city council meeting Wednesday, July 5th.

“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the city council and the citizens of Hattiesburg to bring the absolute best team for leadership in moving the city forward,” said Barker. “We want to bring a talented team of people, we want to bring people that will work hard, we want people who understand this is public service, and so this knows no 9 to 5 hours.”

Barker said he has several other positions to appoint for his mayoral leadership team.

“We have several more appointments to make, that process will take some time…one thing that we’ve asked from the citizens is patience as we try to really make sure we pick the best possible team,” said Barker. “We’re going to spend a lot of this month evaluating what we currently have, you know… I can’t say enough about just the professionalism the staff has shown during this transition, and I attest a lot of that to Mayor DuPree.”

Barker said he and his team will continue to meet and evaluate directors in the city.

Kermas Eaton:

Eaton was the deputy clerk for nine years, and the director of administration/city clerk for two years.

His duties will be to assist in planning, organization and coordinating the general operations of all executive departments. He will advise the mayor on research, legal, policy and budget matters.

Randy Pope:

Pope has practiced law since 1979, and his clients have included The University of Southern Mississippi Foundation, Forrest County Agricultural School, the Perry County School District and Zeon Chemicals, along with individual clients in probate and estate matters. He is a former prosecutor for the city of Hattiesburg, a member of the Mississippi Bar and the National and Mississippi Councils of School Attorneys. He has tried numerous cases in federal courts in Mississippi, and he has successfully handled appeals to the Mississippi Supreme Court, the Court of Appeals and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

