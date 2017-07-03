When should you see a doctor for a bug bite

With fireworks, barbecues and long summer nights approaching, the risk of getting a bug bite is increasing.

So what's the difference between a little red bump and a bigger problem?

According to New York dermatologist, Dr. Joshua Zeichner, significant pain, swelling and brushing are all signs that a bite may be more serious.

Here is a list of the two most common type of bites and what to look out for.

Tick Bites:

A red target-shaped rash can indicate a Lyme disease infection. If you have a red or black spotty rash that spreads it's time to check in with your doctor.

Mosquito Bites:

70% to 80% of people with the West Nile Virus don't show physical symptoms. In severe cases, victims will experience headaches, joint pains and vomiting.

Experts say the best way to minimize all risks is to wear long sleeves and pants, and use bug spray.

