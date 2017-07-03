MHP Troop J releases partial Independence Day holiday traffic numbers

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J is out in full force during the Fourth of July holiday period.

Public Information Officer Brent Barfield released partial citation numbers while the period continues through midnight of July 5th.

Friday, Troop J issued 111 citations. That number included one DUI arrest. There were 1,147 citations written across the state, and troopers responded to 55 accidents.

Saturday, Troop J gave out 132 citations. Three of them were DUI's. The state gave a total of 1,069 citations, and they responded to 47 accidents.

Sunday, Troop J issued 96 accidents. One of those was a DUI. Around the state, there were 1,035 citations given out. Troopers responded to 27 accidents.

There was one death reported from Troop C in the Jackson area.

Barfield said the full list of numbers for the enforcement period will be available Wednesday.

