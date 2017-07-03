Southern Miss Alumni Association Announces Dates for Annual Summer Parties

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association, in conjunction with the Department of Athletics and local alumni chapters, has announced the dates for its annual summer parties in Jackson, Biloxi and Hattiesburg. All Southern Miss fans are invited to attend these events, and enjoy time with Southern Miss coaches, administrators, athletes, cheerleaders and Seymour.

34th Annual Jackson All-Star Party

Sponsored by Renasant Bank

Thursday, July 20 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson, Miss.

Admission: $10 per person or $25 per family. Ticket price includes dinner.

Tickets: Visit SouthernMissAlumni.com/AllStarParty2017 or purchase tickets at the door

Proceeds from this event benefit the Central Mississippi Alumni Chapter Scholarship Fund.

19th Annual Gulf Coast Beach Bash

Sponsored by Keesler Federal Credit Union

Friday, July 21 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Biloxi, Miss.

Admission: $15 per person and $7 per child ages 12 and under. Ticket price includes dinner, and a cash bar will be available.

Tickets: Visit SouthernMissAlumni.com/BeachBash2017.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Gulf Coast Metro Alumni Chapter Scholarship Fund.

22nd Annual Eagle Fanfare

Sponsored by Keesler Federal Credit Union and ServiceMaster of Petal

Saturday, August 12 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Thad Cochran Center on the USM campus in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Admission: $5 per person or $20 per family and children ages six and under are admitted free

Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Tickets: Visit SouthernMissTickets.com, call 1.800.844.TICK or stop by the Pat Ferlise Ticket Office on W. Fourth Street. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door.

Proceeds from this event benefit the South Central Mississippi Alumni Chapter Scholarship Fund.

“The goal of these parties is not only to raise scholarship dollars for future Southern Miss students, but to also engage with our alumni across the state in a family-friendly atmosphere,” said Jerry DeFatta, executive director of the Southern Miss Alumni Association. “These parties are our most well-attended alumni events of the year, and for good reason. Fans have the opportunity to hear from Head Football Coach Jay Hopson, along with his coaching staff and players, take photos with Seymour and the Southern Miss cheerleaders, and help us kick off another successful season of Golden Eagle football.”

During each event, the hosting alumni chapter will recognize their local scholarship recipients, who will begin their freshman year at Southern Miss in the fall. Additionally, Golden Eagle merchandise will be available for purchase, and silent auctions will be held to raise money for scholarship funds and Eagle Club support.

For additional information on these events, call the Southern Miss Alumni Association at 601.266.5013 or visit SouthernMissAlumni.com/UpcomingEvents.

