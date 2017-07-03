Forecast: Hotter and drier weather returns to the area.

Good Monday morning, Pine Belt!

It appears that much of this week will be hot and mainly dry as we are forecasting mainly sunny skies today and Tuesday with highs possibly in the mid 90s with little if any rain.

Humid conditions are expected overnight with lows in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

We may have a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday but highs are still expected to be in the lower to mid 90s.

Our rain chances will slowly return by the weekend and that should knock some of the heat back down somewhat.