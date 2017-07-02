Attorney General cracking down on cyber crimes involving children

If you blink an eye, you might miss national track champion Geoffrey Kipchumba. Kipchumba took home four first place wins in a regional track championship and first place in the 5000 national sprint despite his campus being hit by an EF-3 tornado. He credits his success to challenges he's faced. "That's what I like in the race," said Kipchumba. "If you don't have a challenge, then you don't know where you are." The track star and his teammates trained at n...More >>
In the last 12 months, two dozen people have been arrested in Mississippi for cyber crimes involving children, seven of those suspects were arrested in the Pine Belt.
