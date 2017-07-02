USM basketball to play Michigan during 2017-18 season

Southern Miss basketball will reportedly meet the Michigan Wolverines this upcoming 2017-18 season.

The Golden Eagles are expected to visit Michigan on November 16.

USM went 9-22 last season while the Wolverines finished 26-12, advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

This will be the first meeting between the two programs. Southern Miss has yet to release its full 2017-18 schedule.

