JCJC running back Phillips commits to Ole Miss

In his first year at the JCJC football helm Steve Buckley saw a nice amount of players get major division one interest. It doesn't seem to be slowing down with some exciting news coming from the program today.

Bobcats running back Scott Phillips has committed to Ole Miss. The South Jones grad had a terrific freshman season, earning honorable mention All-American honors.

He ranked fifth nationally with 1,212 rushing yards to go along with 14 touchdowns.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.