Hattiesburg church hosts "Let Freedom Ring"

Members of the celebration choir at 19th Avenue Baptist Church rehearse "Let Freedom Ring" Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

A Hattiesburg church is hosting an early 4th of July event for the Hub City.

19th Avenue Baptist Church will peform the musical drama, "Let Freedom Ring" on Sunday morning.

It is presented by the church's celebration choir and is a tribute to the armed forces and first responders.

About 50 church members have been working for a couple of months putting the program together.

"It's both patriotic music and drama," said Monty Bounds, pastor of 19th Avenue Baptist Church. "You have Betsy Ross, Paul Revere, President Abraham Lincoln and Ben Franklin taking you through the history of America."

"Let Freedom Ring" will be performed at 10:30 a.m. on July 2.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.