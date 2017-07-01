Annual hurricane preparedness event held at Home Depot

Representatives from the American Red Cross and the Hattiesburg Fire Department participated in the annual "Family Fun Day" at Home Depot. Photo credit WDAM.

A Hattiesburg retailer spent the holiday weekend helping people get ready for hurricane season.

Home Depot hosted an annual "Family Fun Day" Saturday.

It was held to stress the importance of being prepared for hurricanes.

American Red Cross, emergency management and Hattiesburg Fire Department personnel were on hand to provide information and answer questions.

A display from the Hattiesburg Batteries Plus Bulbs also featured useful items for hurricane kits.

"Our main goal is to educate the newcomers to the area about evacuation routes, how to build a hurricane kit and just make sure everybody stays safe for the summer," said event organizer Seth Welsh.

"Just like we had a couple of weeks ago with Tropical Storm Cindy, that storm never directly affected us, but we received a large amount of rain from it and had some flooding issues and we encourage people to prepare now for what may be coming," said Paul Sheffield, operations officer for the Emergency Management District.

The event also featured lots of activities for children.

