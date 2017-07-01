Hattiesburg museum hosts 4th of July craft event for children

Independence Day activities have already begun in the Pine Belt.

In Hattiesburg Saturday, the African American Military History Museum hosted Patriotic Craft Day for children.

Kids were invited to make American Flags using popsicle sticks, or red, white and blue wreaths using construction paper.

Organizers and parents said the free event was a great way for the youngsters to learn about the 4th of July while having lots of fun.

"They're going to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and learn a little bit about why we celebrate Independence Day, so it's really fulfilling for us to have our community come in and celebrate this very important time in our history with us," said Latoya Norman, museum manager.

"I think it teaches them through arts and crafts the value of the 4th of July, why we celebrate, why it's so important," said Stephanie Hervey.

Her son, Chance, was one of the children enjoying the event.

Activities also included a tour of the museum.

