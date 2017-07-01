NTC training prepares National Guard's 155th for potential overseas deployments

Mississippi's largest National Guard unit is now ready for overseas deployment if called upon, following an intensive four-week training exercise that recently wrapped up in California.

The 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team concluded a rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin on June 22.

It included various live-fire exercises and involved opposing forces.

Mississippi adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, said last week at Camp Shelby the unit received high praise from the Army.

"We exceeded all expectations in some areas, in other areas, we learned a lot," said Boyles. "But, the active-duty trainers who oversaw the operations have given us very, very high marks. I can't tell you how proud I am of what they did out there."

Boyles said the National Guard has become more of an operational force than a strategic force, which means the Guard is playing a larger role in supporting active-duty forces.

"Because of that, every five years, we're cycling in to go do something overseas for the active Army and Air Force, if they need us, and so next year, the (155th) falls in that five year rotation, and we will go support active duty overseas," Boyles said. "We expect to get a phone call, so you be prepared for that phone call and so for the next eight to ten to twelve months, we'll be doing that."

One soldier, Sgt. Kyle Thomas of Amory, was killed during the training in a tank rollover accident.

