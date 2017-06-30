WCU professor edits new book on Mississippi literary history

Lorie Watkins is the editor of the book, "A Literary History of Mississippi." Photo credit WDAM.

A William Carey University professor is the editor of a brand new book detailing Mississippi's literary legacy.

Lorie Watkins, an associate professor of language and literature, has edited "A Literary History of Mississippi," which was published in early June.

It looks at 200 years of Mississippi literature and is part of the Heritage of Mississippi series celebrating the state's bicentennial.

"This book is based on several literary predecessors, a lot of those were out of print, hard to find, so this is just designed to update and collect all that information in one place," said Watkins.

The book is currently available from the University Press of Mississippi, Amazon and Lemuria Books in Jackson.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.

