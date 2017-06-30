What makes fireworks so colorful? Science!

Different chemicals make different color fireworks based on how hot those chemicals burn. Source: flickr creative commons

Year after year, many of us enjoy watching Fourth of July fireworks and the beautiful colors produced by every explosion, but have you ever wondered what causes the colors of the fireworks?

The science behind fireworks are actually pretty cool!



Each shell is comprised of different ingredients that not only determine how big the boom is, but also what color it will be, based on how hot those ingredients burn.

So when ever you see a yellow firework, that is caused by sodium salts. Copper is what produces a brilliant royal blue color. Green is caused by barium salts while red is produced by Strontium burning.

There are other colors too.

Orange is produced by calcium burning in the firework. Magnesium produces a bright white color.

Finally, lithium creates a violet or pinkish looking color to appear.

