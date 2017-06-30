Laurel man charged with aggravated assault

A Laurel man has been charged with aggravated assault and robbery after an incident at a gas station.

On Thursday officers responded to the Blue’s Quick Stop on Susie B. Ruffin in reference to an assault.

The victim was severely beaten by the suspect and a bottle of vodka was stolen during the incident.

The victim was transported to SCRMC for treatment.

The suspect was identified as Phillip Breland, 41, and was taken into custody on North 2nd Avenue the same day.

Breland will appear in court Friday.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

