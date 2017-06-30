WCU School of Music making progress in move back to storm-damaged campus

Faculty, staff and students in the William Carey University Winters School of Music are making progress in their move back to campus following last January's tornado.



Faculty members said they expect to be holding classes on the Tuscan Avenue campus by late summer.



The school was moved to Hardy Street Baptist Church after the EF-3 twister damaged much of the Thomas Fine Arts Building.



Faculty members said repairs to the building's recital hall have been finished and work is about two-thirds complete in Smith Auditorium.



Friday, a new Steinway piano was moved into the recital hall.



It's part of a campaign to make WCU the first All Steinway School in Mississippi.

"What we're getting today is a Model B Steinway and that's their second largest instrument, so that's going to go into this recital hall here," said Brian Murphy, assistant professor of piano studies at William Carey University. "We're on an almost $1 million fundraising campaign to become the first All Steinway School in Mississippi and we've had a lot of progress this year and we thought we had a setback with the tornado, but it's amazing to be in this place now having this conversation just these few months later."

The school is hoping to purchase 20 Steinway and Steinway-made pianos for practice rooms, faculty offices and recital and performance halls.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.