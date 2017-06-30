1 jailed in Hub City shooting

A Hattiesburg man is behind bars in connection to a March shooting that injured his father.

Tommy Moore, 27, was arrested Thursday on a warrant in Laurel according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell.

According to HPD detectives, the shooting happened in March near Eastside Avenue, and was the result of a domestic altercation between the father and his son.

There were no life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

Moore was booked into the Forrest County Jail and charged with aggravated domestic violence, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and on a probation violation.

