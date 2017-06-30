William Carey track star finds success through challenges

If you blink, you might just miss national track champion Geoffrey Kipchumba.

The William Carey University track star recently took home four first-place wins in a regional track championship and first place in the 5000 National Sprint despite his campus being hit by an EF-3 tornado. He credits his success to challenges he's faced.

"That's what I like in the race," Kipchumba said. "If you don't have a challenge, then you don't know where you are."

The track star and his teammates trained at neighboring University of Southern Mississippi for a few months.

"We took it as a challenge to us and moved forward from it," Kipchumba said.

His accomplishments on the field are considered small steps to the major strides he's made in the classroom. Kipchumba will graduate next May with a degree in health information management. He also plans on attending nursing school after college.

"In life, it's not just about running," Kipchumba said. "Academics is a major thing. That's what made me go to school. If I was told I wasn't, I would be running somewhere else."

Kipchumba wants to beat his previous records in his last year at William Carey, finishing the challenge he started four years ago.

