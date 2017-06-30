West Ellisville Baptist Church celebrates Independence Day on se - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

West Ellisville Baptist Church celebrates Independence Day on second of July

By Doug Morris, Producer
Connect

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – West Ellisville Baptist Church's Independence day weekend outreach event takes place July 2 at 6 p.m. at JCJC's practice football field.  There will be free food, games, music, and fireworks.  For more details, call the church at 601-477-9333.

Copyright 2017 WDAM.  All rights reserved.    
 

Powered by Frankly