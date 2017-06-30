Taylorsville High School 2017 Football Schedule

|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|8/25
|Raleigh
|Raleigh
|7:00 p.m.
|9/1
|Mize
|Taylorsville
|7:00 p.m.
|9/8
|Seminary
|Taylorsville
|7:00 p.m.
|9/15
|Columbia
|Columbia
|7:00 p.m.
|9/22
|Perry Central
|New Augusta
|7:00 p.m.
|9/28
|Bay Springs
|Bay Springs
|7:00 p.m.
|10/6
|Lumberton
|Taylorsville
|7:00 p.m.
|10/13
|Enterprise
|Taylorsville
|7:00 p.m.
|10/20
|Heidelberg
|Taylorsville
|7:00 p.m.
|10/27
|Clarksdale
|Meridian
|7:00 p.m.
A Hattiesburg man is behind bars in connection to a March shooting that injured his father.More >>
Drivers in Mississippi need to be aware of three new road laws that go into effect July 1st or they may be forced to pay up. No matter where you sit in a car in Mississippi, starting Saturday, all passengers have to wear a seat belt. Governor Phil Bryant signed Senate Bill 2724 in April and it requires everyone in a vehicle be buckled up. Mississippi already has a law requiring seat belts for front-seat adult passengers and for children anywhere in a vehicle. "As th...More >>
After five years of circulating in Jones County, The Chronicle newspaper is folding itself up and staff members are out of a job.More >>
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary in the Hub City.More >>
