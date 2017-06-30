Taylorsville High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Taylorsville High School 2017 Football Schedule

By Erin Lowrey, Digital Content Manager
Date Opponent Location Time
8/25 Raleigh Raleigh 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Mize Taylorsville 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Seminary Taylorsville 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Columbia Columbia 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Perry Central  New Augusta 7:00 p.m.
9/28 Bay Springs Bay Springs 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Lumberton Taylorsville 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Enterprise Taylorsville 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Heidelberg Taylorsville 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Clarksdale Meridian 7:00 p.m.

