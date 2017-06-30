Heidelberg High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Heidelberg High School 2017 Football Schedule

By Erin Lowrey, Digital Content Manager
Date Opponent Location Time
8/18 Wingfield Jackson 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Southeast Lauderdale Meridian 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Lumberton Heidelberg 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Wilkinson County  Heidelberg 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Poplarville Heidelberg 7:00 p.m.
9/22 North Forrest Eatonville 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Collins Collins 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Enterprise Heidelberg 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Clarksdale Heidelberg 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Taylorsville Taylorsville 7:00 p.m.
10/26 Bay Springs Bay Springs 7:00 p.m.

