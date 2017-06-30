Heidelberg High School 2017 Football Schedule

Drivers in Mississippi need to be aware of three new road laws that go into effect July 1st or they may be forced to pay up. No matter where you sit in a car in Mississippi, starting Saturday, all passengers have to wear a seat belt. Governor Phil Bryant signed Senate Bill 2724 in April and it requires everyone in a vehicle be buckled up. Mississippi already has a law requiring seat belts for front-seat adult passengers and for children anywhere in a vehicle. "As th...