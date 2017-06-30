Laurel based newspaper prints final edition

After five years of circulating in Jones County, The Chronicle newspaper is folding itself up and staff members are out of a job.

The final edition of the paper was sent out this week, leaving the Laurel Leader-Call as the county's main paper.

A note from the publisher says competition and the market led to a tough business decision on stopping the presses.

With the end of The Chronicle, the paper's McComb based parent company, Emmerich Newspapers, will now take over publishing the Laurel Leader-Call. Current Chronicle subscribers will have their subscriptions taken over by the Laurel Leader-Call.

