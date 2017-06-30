PHOTOS: HPD searching for residential burglary suspects

HPD needs help locating these suspects in connection to a residential burglary. Source: HPD

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary in the Hub City.

According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell, the incident happened June 2, 2017 in the 200 block of Park Avenue.

“Three suspects armed with pistols forced entry into a residence,” according to a release from HPD.

If you have any information about the crime, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.